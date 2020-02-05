Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

