Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes $1.53 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242 in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $64.76 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

