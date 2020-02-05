Beazley (LON:BEZ) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on BEZ. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 590.70 ($7.77).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 542.50 ($7.14) on Monday. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 546.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 568.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox purchased 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, with a total value of £197,835 ($260,240.73). Also, insider Sally Lake purchased 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 52,638 shares of company stock worth $28,594,092 over the last ninety days.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.