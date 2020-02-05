Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CELTF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centamin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.35. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

