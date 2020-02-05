Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries (NYSE:CF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CF. Stephens lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.87.

Shares of CF stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

