Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

