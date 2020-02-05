BidaskClub Downgrades Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APOG. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

