BidaskClub Downgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -421.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,539 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,348. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.