BidaskClub Downgrades Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $70.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,373,000 after buying an additional 840,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 118.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 632,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 343,455 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter worth approximately $15,195,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 44.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

