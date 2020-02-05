BidaskClub Downgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTCH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.33.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.21. Match Group has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Match Group by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.