BidaskClub Downgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. Novanta has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at $152,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 62.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.