BidaskClub Downgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.96.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $247.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

