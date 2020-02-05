BidaskClub Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann raised bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of BLUE opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,889 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 532.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 2,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

