Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 74,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,978,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,447.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,410.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,281.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,024.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.10.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

