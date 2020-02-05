BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. Sells 8,000 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BDSI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 793,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.