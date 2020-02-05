Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

