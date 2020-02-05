Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $1.68 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after buying an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after buying an additional 1,309,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,316,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,510,000 after buying an additional 922,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

