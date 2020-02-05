Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in W W Grainger by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $308.14 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.14 and a 200-day moving average of $306.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

