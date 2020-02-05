Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $2.54 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 1.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

