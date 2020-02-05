Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $430.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $290.11 and a 52 week high of $438.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

