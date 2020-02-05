Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 19,499.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 117,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 214.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $13,199,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

