Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $834,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,204,000 after purchasing an additional 650,900 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after purchasing an additional 653,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,242,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after purchasing an additional 94,141 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,660,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 299,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $5,991,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,779,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,306,535.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

