Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Lowers Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in BP were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.