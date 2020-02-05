Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Makes New $204,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

