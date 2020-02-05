Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,158,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,356,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $164.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

