Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 635 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $30,551,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

AXP stock opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,706.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.