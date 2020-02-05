Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 219,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

