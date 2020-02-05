BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.45 ($63.31).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €49.29 ($57.31) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.78. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.