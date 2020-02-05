Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $12.51 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a report issued on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the business services provider will earn $12.51 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2020 earnings at $26.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $50.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $25.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $125.12 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

BKNG stock opened at $1,864.51 on Tuesday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,011.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,964.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $99,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $52,180,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

