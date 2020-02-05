Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,049.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,871.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,812.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,975 shares of company stock valued at $814,109,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

