Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

