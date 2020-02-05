Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of BNTGF opened at $50.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

