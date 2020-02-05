Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,669,000 after acquiring an additional 174,030 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.