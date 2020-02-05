Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northcoast Research

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Northcoast Research in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE BGG opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Briggs & Stratton has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $149.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 558,740 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

