Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Briggs & Stratton Corporation is focused on providing power to get work done and make people’s lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Ferris, Vanguard, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco and Victa brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. “

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

NYSE BGG opened at $3.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Briggs & Stratton has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. Briggs & Stratton’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 445,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Briggs & Stratton (BGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.