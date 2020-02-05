BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRITVIC PLC/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRITVIC PLC/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

BTVCY opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.57. BRITVIC PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

BRITVIC PLC/S Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

