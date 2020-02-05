Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) & Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Head to Head Comparison

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.23 billion 5.00 $366.28 million $1.85 11.19 Easterly Government Properties $160.59 million 11.38 $5.70 million $1.17 21.06

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 24.75% 10.41% 3.54% Easterly Government Properties 3.04% 0.57% 0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 1 8 3 0 2.17 Easterly Government Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.55, suggesting a potential downside of 0.79%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.67%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 61.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Easterly Government Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

