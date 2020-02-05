Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $138.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $134.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

BR opened at $117.34 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

