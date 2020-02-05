Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will post sales of $146.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.19 million to $146.80 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $132.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $574.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $574.08 million to $574.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $605.82 million, with estimates ranging from $603.20 million to $608.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPX. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GP Strategies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. GP Strategies has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.