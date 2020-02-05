Brokerages Expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) to post sales of $32.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $35.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum posted sales of $33.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year sales of $120.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $123.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $121.90 million, with estimates ranging from $111.20 million to $131.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of GDP opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

