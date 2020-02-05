Brokers Offer Predictions for FS Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for FS Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

FSBW stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $243.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.13.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,052 shares of company stock worth $359,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

