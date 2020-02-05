Brokers Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MPW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard purchased 500,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

