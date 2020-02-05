Brokers Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

CPE opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,552,000 after purchasing an additional 778,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,860 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 50.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,727,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,760 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,908 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $17,589,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.