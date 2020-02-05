Brokers Set Expectations for Intevac, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intevac in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.05%.

IVAC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.43 million, a P/E ratio of 125.20 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.40. Intevac has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intevac by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intevac by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intevac by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

