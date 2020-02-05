Brokers Set Expectations for SEI Investments’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $67.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,383. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SEI Investments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

