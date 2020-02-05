Brokers Set Expectations for Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.29 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 8,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 74,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

