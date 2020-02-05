Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.66. The company has a market cap of $310.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

