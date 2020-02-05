Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

NYSE:BC opened at $61.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 43.4% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after buying an additional 1,057,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 782.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 147,049 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,195,000 after buying an additional 75,629 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

