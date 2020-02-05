BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BT.A. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 169 ($2.22) to GBX 157 ($2.07) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.25 ($2.99).

Shares of LON:BT.A opened at GBX 162.82 ($2.14) on Monday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.85 ($3.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

