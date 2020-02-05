Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.11 and a 200 day moving average of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

